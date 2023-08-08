“First half very important for us”: Pakistan coach Saqlain ahead of match with India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 8 : Ahead of the much awaited clash of the Asian Champions Trophy, Pakistan head coach Muhammad Saqlain claimed that India relies mainly on counter-attack and noted that the first half is very important for his team.

The Indian men’s hockey team will take on Pakistan in its final group match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

India have already booked their place in the semi-finals of the tournament while Pakistan are still struggling to make their place.

“They are playing on counter attack and physical game. They are not playing structured hockey. Structural hockey is played by Korea and Japan. India has been playing behind the ball mostly and relying mainly on counter-attacking,'' Saqlain claimed in the pre-match conference.

He said India cannot be taken lightly.

“We slowly want to increase love through hockey though," Saqlain said.

“This is a very young team. It is a game of nerves. It is a very important match for the career of the players. If they take a positive step from here then it will be great for them,” Saqlain added.

The Indian men’s hockey team opened its campaign with a 7-2 win over China and a 1-1 draw against Japan. They blanked Malaysia 5-0 in their third match. India are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far.

