Former India hockey player Lazarus Barla receives 'Lifetime Achievement Award'

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 30 : Former India hockey player Lazarus Barla received the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' for the promotion of sports and games at the Biju Patnaik Sports Award presentation ceremony.

On Thursday, Barla was presented with a trophy, a cash award of Rs 4 lakh and a citation during the ceremony by the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Barla expressed his delight after receiving the award on National Sports Day and told ANI, "It is a happy moment. Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award on the birth anniversary of Major Dhyanchand, also the National Sports Day is a huge deal. The CM urged all senior players to contribute to the state in the field of our respective sports so that more and more people get the opportunity to represent the country in the world."

During the ceremony, Paris Olympian Kishore Jena was conferred with the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for outstanding performance in sports and games. Jena, one of the leading javelin throwers in India, was presented with a trophy, a cash award of Rs 3 lakh, and a citation.

In the Paris Olympics, Jena finished ninth in Group A of the men's javelin throw qualification round and failed to advance to the medal round.

Bijay Kumar Lakra was conferred with the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Excellence in Coaching. He was presented with a trophy, a cash award of Rs 2 lakh and a citation.

Jafar Iqbal received the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Best Para-Sportsperson of the Year. He was presented with a trophy, a cash award of Rs 2 lakh and a citation.

14-year-old athlete Priteesmita Bhoi was conferred with the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Best Upcoming Athlete (Junior) of the Year. She was presented with a trophy, a cash award of Rs 2 lakh and a citation.

Technical official Rupanwita Panda received the Biju Patnaik Sports Award for Best Sports Technical Official/Support Staff of the Year. She was presented with a trophy, a cash award of Rs 2 lakh and a citation.

