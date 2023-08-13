From Harmanpreet to Mandeep, a look at players awarded at prize distribution ceremony at ACT 2023

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 : As the Asian Champions Trophy concluded with India capturing a record-breaking fourth title after beating Malaysia 4-3 in a thriller at Chennai, the tournament celebrated some brilliant performances on the field through an award ceremony which saw some of the best players and teams in the world walk away with some gold and extra prize money for their remarkable on-field performances, sportsmanship and dedication that kept fans hooked to the tournament throughout its run-time.

Here are the players/teams who walked with the awards in the ceremony:

Fan Choice Award for Best Goal: There was no shortage of on-field brilliance in this tournament, which saw some absolutely stunning goals. But it was India's Selvam Karthi who took home the award for being able to find the nets with finesse and precision like no other.

Maximum Team Goals Award: Team India emerged as the top team in goal-scoring, smashing a total of 29 goals throughout the tournament. This accomplishment highlights the attacking intent they played with and the proper execution of their game plan, which reaped them fruits as they went unbeaten in the whole tournament.

Emerging Player Award: The tournament provided a platform for budding, young talents to shine and put the world on notice. Abdul Shahid from Pakistan did just that. His exceptional performance and potential earned him the Emerging Player Award. The Pakistani scored two goals in six games.

Best Rising Goalkeeper Award: Takumi Kitagawa from Japan was exceptional between the posts. His remarkable reflexes and calm composure under pressure helped Japan secure a third-place finish in the tournament. His role in his team's journey was huge and this award highlights just that.

Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament: Kim Jaehyeon from Korea pulled out remarkable saves, and showcased excellent consistency and agility between the posts, earning him the title of best goalkeeper in the tournament, as per the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Top Scorer in the Tournament: India clinched its fourth ACT title and massive credit goes to skipper Harmanpreet Singh for leading from the front. He was the leading goal-scorer in the tournament with a total of nine goals. His scoring prowess helped him get the Top Scorer Award.

Player of the Tournament: Mandeep Singh emerged as the 'Player of the Tournament', showcasing exceptional skills, a sense of leadership and commitment to the team's on-field success. The forward was an all-rounder on the field. He scored a total of three goals in seven matches.

Hockey India also announced a cash prize for the players and support staff, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Announcing the cash prize of Rs 3.00 lakhs to each member of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team and Rs 1.50 lakh to the Support Staff, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "As a former hockey player, I truly believe that a victory in hockey is more than just a win on the field; it is a testament to the dedication and teamwork that fuels our passion. As we commemorate the Indian Men's Hockey Team's magnificent victory at the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, Hockey India takes great pride in honouring their prowess with a cash award of Rs 3.00 lakh for players and Rs 1.50 lakh to the Support Staff, whose tireless efforts contribute to this success."

Coming to the match, Jugraj Singh (9'), Harmanpreet Singh (45'), Gurjant Singh (45') and Akashdeep Singh (56') scored in India's victory. For Malaysia, Abu Kamal Azrai (14'), Razie Rahim (18') and Aminudin Muhamad (28') scored to keep them in the title hunt.

There was plenty of action in the first quarter with both teams living up to the billing, producing thrilling hockey. India, who came into the Final after a convincing 5-0 win against Japan in the Semi-Final, was quick to take a 1-0 lead when Jugraj Singh flicked at lightning speed to the left corner. But a spirited Malaysian attack was quick to respond when Azuan Hasan tackled Indian defenders in the right flank to enter the circle. His attempt on goal needed a faint deflection by Abu Kamal Azrai to put it past the Indian goalie.

With scores levelled, the second quarter was exhilarating. Malaysia shifted gears, to put India under the pump with as many as two goals in this quarter. Their second goal came off a PC in the 18th minute, through a combined effort by trapper Shello Silverius and flicker Razie Rahim. The Malaysians stunned the local spectators with a third goal in the 28th minute when Muhamad Aminudin scored from a fine PC.

Ahead by two goals at half-time, India was under pressure and they needed to pull off a miracle to bounce back. Though the Indian side began the quarter with a PC, a goal remained elusive until the 45th minute. On a counter-attack, India's forward Sukhjeet Singh is tripped in the circle - resulting in a penalty stroke for India. The Skipper made no mistake in converting it and closing the gap to 2-3. Only seconds later, much to the cheer of home crowd, India levelled the score to 3-3. It was Harmanpreet setting up Gurjant Singh who got a perfect tap into the goalpost.

It was a befitting Final, with the match going down to the wire - albeit with a lot of tense moments for the hockey fans. Though both teams created several chances in the last moments, it was India who held their nerves. The winning goal came from the experienced Akashdeep Singh. Sukhjeet Singh who win the ball high on the pitch, played it to Mandeep Singh who in turn set up Akashdeep. His trademark big hit from the top of the circle in the 56th minute meant the team only had to defend the 4-3 lead for the next four minutes and they did just that.

