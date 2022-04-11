Ghumanhera Riser beat Smart Hockey on Day 5 of HI Junior Women Academy C'ship

Day five of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022 saw teams post some big wins.

In a pool D match, Raja Karan Hockey Academy beat Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati 14-0. Navroop Kaur (6', 23', 36', 55', 56') starred in the match with five goals while Captain Manpreet Kaur (11', 42', 60') scored a hattrick and Suman (18'), Gurparvesh Kaur (25'), Priyanka Dogra (39', 41'), Preeti (44', 58') too scored in their team's mammoth win.

In another pool, A match, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy beat Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur 5-4. Kajal (8'), Nisha (10', 26'), Captain Shikha (59', 60') scored for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy while for Smart Hockey Academy Raipur, Nancy Singh (4'), Varsha pal (21'), Priyanka Kumari (55') and Tanu Kishan (58') scored the goals.

In pool C, Mumbai Schools Sports Association gained three match points after HIM Academy forfeited the match along with Salute Hockey Academy who also gained three points in pool C after Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-performance Centre forfeited their match. In another pool B match, Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy forfeited the match, thus handing Round glass Punjab Hockey Club Academy three match points.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor