Harbhajan Singh, Abhinav Bindra, Gagan Narang wish Indian Jr Men's Hockey Team ahead of Asia Cup final

New Delhi [India], December 4 : The Indian Men's Junior Hockey Team is set to face their arch-rivals Pakistan in the Men's Junior Asia Cup final on Wednesday.

Ahead of this much-anticipated clash, veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, Beijing Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, and Olympian Gagan Narang extended their best wishes to the Indian Colts on Wednesday, encouraging them to bring the trophy back home, according to a release from Hockey India.

In a video message, Harbhajan Singh said wished Team India for their upcoming final match of the tournament.

"A big shoutout to the Indian Hockey Team which is playing the final of the Men's Junior Asia Cup today against Pakistan. Guys, I want to wish you the best on the field, go win it for India. I am sure you can do it. Come on India," Harbhajan Singh was quoted in a release from Hockey India as saying.

Olympic Gold Medallist, Abhinav Bindra in his message praised the young guns for their win against Malaysia and wished them for the finals against Pakistan.

"A big congratulations to our Indian junior hockey team for an incredible win against Malaysia in semi-finals. Making it to the Junior Asia Cup final is such an amazing achievement and you've already made the country so, so proud. As you take the field against Pakistan tonight, just remember, to enjoy the moment and play the way you love. Trust your skills, trust each other and keep that fighting spirit alive. We are all cheering for you and wishing you the very best. Go out there and have fun. Good luck and Jai Hind," Abhinav Bindra said.

"Let's cheer our Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team who will take on arch rivals Pakistan tonight in the final of Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup. The Indian team coached by my dear friend @imprsreejesh @TheHockeyIndia they are just one step away from creating history to become the only team in Asia to win the title for a record five times. Good Luck India!," Gagan Narang wrote on X.

The Indian team has displayed exceptional form throughout the tournament, winning all five of their games. Their victories include an impressive 11-0 win over Thailand, a hard-fought 3-2 win against Japan, a dominant 16-0 triumph over Chinese Taipei, and an 8-1 victory against Korea in the group stage. In the semifinals, India secured a strong 3-1 win over Malaysia, advancing to the final.

As the defending champions, India will aim to retain their title by overcoming their long-standing rivals, Pakistan, in this high-stakes final.

