Hardik Singh, Xan de Waard named FIH Players of the Year

Lausanne [Switzerland], December 19 : Following a vote by an Expert Panel, National Associations - represented by their respective national teams' captains and coaches - fans and media, Xan de Waard (Netherlands) and Hardik Singh (India) have been elected 2023 FIH Players of the Year!

While India's Savita and Dutch goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak won the FIH Goalkeepers of the Year awards, the awards for FIH Rising Stars went to Teresa Lima (ESP) and Gaspard Xavier (FRA).

China women's head coach Alyson Annan and Germany men's head coach, Andre Henning won the FIH Coaches of the Year awards, while Ayanna McClean (Trinidad-and-Tobago) and Ben Gontgen (Germany) were awarded with the FIH Umpires of the Year.

FIH Best Player of the Year (voted by Expert Panel, National Associations - represented by their respective national teams' captains and coaches -, fans and media)

Male - Hardik Singh (IND)

With 114 caps to his name, Hardik is the next big thing in Indian Hockey. He rightly showcased that, when he became a vital cog in India's bronze-medal win at the 2020 Olympics and his performance have gone from strength to strength since then. This is Hardik's second big award this year as he was also awarded the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2022. With his flamboyance in the midfield, he has become one of the pivotal members of the Indian team in recent years. This award will be a big boost for the 25-year-old who is on his way to becoming a legend!

"When you've got a great team, they make your game better and life easier. I am grateful for all those who have voted for me and thankful to the entire team and Hockey India for helping me reach this stage," said the current vice-captain of the Indian men's hockey team.

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year (voted by Expert Panel, National Associations - represented by their respective national teams' captains and coaches -, fans and media)

Female - Savita (IND)

This is Savita's third FIH Women's Goalkeeper of the Year Award consecutively, after winning it in 2021 and 2022. The Indian custodian has been in prolific form throughout 2023. Starting from the Test matches in Australia to the recently held Asian Games, Savita has been on top of her game. The 33-year-old helped India emerge as the Champions of the Asian Champions Trophy held in October in India. She will be looking to help India qualify for the Paris Olympics with a top-three finish at the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier 2024 in January next year.

The Indian skipper said: "Thankful to all my teammates and support staff who have helped me grow as an individual. This award will motivate me to work harder and get more success for our country. Lastly, thankful to all those who voted for me."

