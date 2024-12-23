"HIL is an exciting platform for the next generation": Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers' Rupinder Pal Singh

New Delhi [India], December 23 : The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers made a significant addition to their squad by acquiring Rupinder Pal Singh in the Hockey India League (HIL) auction for Rs 12.5 lakhs earlier this year, according to a release from Hockey India.

The 34-year-old drag-flicker, known for his remarkable goal-scoring ability, returns to the league with an impressive record of 234 goals in 223 appearances.

Singh, who last played in the historic Bronze medal match against Germany at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and ended a 42-year drought for an Olympic medal, brings a wealth of experience and skill to the Bengal Tigers. He was a star performer for the Delhi Waveriders in the previous edition of the HIL, and his return is eagerly anticipated by fans and teammates alike.

"Playing in the Hero Hockey India League again is truly thrilling for me. After spending years with international teams and facing the best in the world, to be back on the turf, alongside familiar teammates and rising stars, is a feeling I can't describe. This time, I'm fortunate to play with players like Jugraj Singh, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet - some I haven't had the chance to play alongside at the international level. It's a huge opportunity for me to share the field with them and to be back in the action after so long," Rupinder was quoted by Hockey India as saying.

The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers have crafted a formidable lineup, boasting the dynamic pairing of Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh, alongside the prolific Belgian forward Florent van Aubel. In defence, Rupinder will be joined by fellow drag-flicker Jugraj Singh, strengthening the team's already potent goalscoring unit.

"I've always believed that competition within the league, playing against top players from across the world, pushes us to improve. The teams are packed with exceptional talent, including players from the national team and foreign internationals like Belgian forward Florent van Aubel. I am looking forward to playing against the likes of Harmanpreet and Gurinder as well. The excitement of seeing the best players in action will be immense. The Hero Hockey India League is where we all come together, and it's an exciting platform for the next generation of hockey," he signed off.

