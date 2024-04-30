Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Maharashtra register wins in women's hockey league campaign

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 30 : The opening day of the National Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1) witnessed the Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Maharashtra registering wins in their respective matches, which were played at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The opening match of the tournament turned out to be an entertaining affair in which the Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Haryana 4-1. It was Haryana which drew first blood in the match when Shashi Khasa (3') capitalised on a fumble made by Odisha's goalkeeper Bhabhika Majhi during a penalty corner and netted the ball in from a point-blank range.

Hockey Haryana managed to maintain their 1-0 lead till the halftime break, following which Hockey Association of Odisha turned the tide in their favour as early in the second half, Rambha Kujur (33') deflected in the penalty corner to restore parity for Odisha. Momentum swung decisively in Odisha's favour when Sonali Ekka (38', 49') netted a brace, while Captain Dipi Monika Toppo (57') converted a penalty corner in the dying minutes to cement Odisha's commanding 4-1 victory.

In the second match today, Hockey Maharashtra cruised to a commanding 5-1 victory over Manipur Hockey. Right from the outset, Maharashtra dominated the game, seizing control with Tanushree Dinesh Kadu's (14') penalty corner conversion just before the first quarter ended. Sanika Chandrakant Mane (25', 33') then extended their lead with two field goals.

Despite Manipur's late surge in the final quarter, marked by Laishram Ritu Devi's (51') field goal, Maharashtra maintained their dominance. Sanika Chandrakant Mane (53', 56') sealed the deal with two more quick goals towards the end, securing a resounding win for Hockey Maharashtra.

Later in the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh will face off against Hockey Bengal, while Hockey Jharkhand will clash with Hockey Mizoram.

