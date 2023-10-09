Hockey Haryana secures sub-junior men, women titles in 1st North Zone Championship

New Delhi [India], October 9 : The 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women North Zone Championship 2023 concluded at Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh with Hockey Haryana being crowned Champions in the Sub Junior Women's category after their 1-0 triumph over Uttar Pradesh Hockey, accompanied on the podium by Hockey Punjab, which finished third.

In the Sub Junior Men's category Hockey Haryana defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey by 1-0 to claim the bragging rights. Hockey Punjab finished third in the tournament which concluded on Sunday, as per a Hockey India press release.

The Sub Junior Women's category Final was a tightly contested affair with Hockey Haryana registering a narrow 1-0 win over Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Seema (5') took the game by the scruff of the neck, scoring early for Hockey Haryana in the first quarter. The battle ensued but Hockey Haryana's resilience ensured their victory.

The 3rd/4th place match of the Sub Junior Women's category saw Hockey Punjab beat Hockey Himachal by 8-0 to finish third in the tournament. The goalscorers for Hockey Punjab were Maskeenpreet Kaur (8', 30', 41'), Captain Sanna (9'), Kaur Khushveer (17', 27'), Tanu Rani (43'), and Saloni (43').

Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the Sub Junior Men's category Final by 1-0. The closely-fought match saw both teams fight with all their might till the very last moment. Sachin (58') scored from a penalty corner with two minutes left in the game to seal the top spot for Hockey Haryana.

The 3rd/4th place match of the Sub Junior Men's category ended with Hockey Punjab beating Hockey Chandigarh by 7-0. Sukhdev Singh (1'), Singh Gourav (8', 15', 31'), Ajaypal Singh (54'), and Taranjot Singh (55', 56') scored to secure third place for Hockey Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor