Hockey India announces 20-member squad for Women's Asian Champions Trophy

New Delhi [India], October 11 : Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 20-member Indian Women's Hockey Team which will take part in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi which will take place from October 27 to November 5.

India after claiming the Bronze medal at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, will be competing in the tournament alongside Japan, China, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Savita will be leading the Indian Women's Hockey Team in the tournament with Deep Grace Ekka as her deputy. India will open their campaign in the tournament against Thailand on October 27, and then follow it up with a match against Malaysia on October 28. India will take on China in their third game on October 30, and then compete against Japan on October 31. India will play their final pool game against Korea on November 2. The semi-finals and final of the tournament will be played on November 4 and November 5 respectively.

Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said it is an important tournament to continue momentum.

"While we performed well at the Asian Games to claim the Bronze medal, the upcoming tournament will give us a chance to further improve our standings against our Asian challengers. We will get a chance to put our learnings from Hangzhou into action and test ourselves once again. With the tournament happening in Ranchi, Jharkhand, we are eager to perform our best in front of home fans, and showcase our growth as a team."

Indian Women's Hockey Team: GOALKEEPERS: Savita (Captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam DEFENDERS: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Deep Grace Ekka (Vice-Captain) MIDFIELDERS: Nisha, Salima Tete, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sonika, Monika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur

FORWARDS: Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya

REPLACEMENT PLAYERS: Sharmila Devi, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke.

