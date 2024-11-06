Hockey India begins "Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course 2024"

New Delhi [India], November 6 : Hockey India is set to commence the Hockey India (HI) Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course 2024 today (Wednesday) at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

This program will see 96 aspiring Indian coaches enhancing their skills and staying updated with the latest coaching techniques.

The candidates will be divided into four batches of 24, with the course for the final batch concluding on November 14. Hockey India educators BJ Kariappa, Vickram Kanth, and Edgar Mascarenhas will deliver the course, guiding the candidates through the nine-day program.

Upon successful completion of the Level '1' Coaching Course, candidates will be eligible to enrol in the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '2' Coaching Course, scheduled to be held at a later date.

"We are delighted to initiate the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course for 2024. This program is crucial in our mission to develop and empower our coaches with the latest techniques and knowledge. We believe that well-trained coaches are essential to the growth and success of hockey in India, and we are committed to providing them with the resources they need to excel," Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey commented on the initiative, as quoted by a release from HI.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also weighed in saying, "The start of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to elevate the standards of hockey coaching in India. By equipping our coaches with the latest skills and methodologies, we aim to foster a new generation of talent that will drive the future of Indian hockey. We are excited to see the positive impact this course will have on our coaches and, ultimately, on the players they mentor," as quoted by a release from HI.

