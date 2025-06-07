Hockey India extends wishes to Hardik Singh for completing 150 international caps

Amsterdam [Netherlands], June 7 : Indian men's hockey team vice-captain Hardik Singh reached a significant personal milestone on Saturday, earning his 150th international cap during India's opening match of the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 against the Netherlands.

The 26-year-old midfielder from Jalandhar, Punjab, has been a pillar of consistency and dynamism in India's midfield since his debut at the 2018 Hero Asian Champions Trophy, where India and Pakistan were declared joint winners. Since then, Hardik has become one of the most dependable figures in Indian hockey, representing the nation in nearly every major international tournament.

A key architect of India's recent resurgence on the world stage, Hardik played a crucial role in securing the historic Bronze medals at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, as well as the Silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. He was also part of India's gold-medal winning campaigns at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, the 2023 Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, and the 2018 edition in Muscat, Oman.

Hardik's stellar performances have earned him widespread recognition, including the Arjuna Award in 2021, the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (2022 & 2023), and the Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year (2024).

Speaking on the milestone, Hardik Singh said, as quoted from Hockey India press release, "It's an emotional moment for me. I've always worn the India jersey with immense pride, and reaching 150 caps feels surreal. This journey has been full of learning, resilience, and unforgettable moments. I'm grateful to my coaches, teammates, and family who have been my biggest support system. I look forward to continuing to give my best for the country."

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey congratulated Hardik and stated, "Hardik has grown into one of the most reliable and intelligent midfielders in world hockey. His ability to control the tempo of the game and step up under pressure is what sets him apart. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate him on this well-deserved milestone and look forward to many more standout performances from him."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "Reaching 150 international matches at the age of 26 is a testament to Hardik's commitment, discipline, and fitness. He continues to be a great ambassador for Indian hockey and a role model for young players across the country. We are proud of his achievements and his contribution to Indian hockey's success story."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor