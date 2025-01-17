Hockey India gets government backing, facilities have improved: Pritam Rani Siwach

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Former Indian hockey player Pritam Rani Siwach has praised the government's support for hockey players, stating that although the efforts may not be immediately visible, they have contributed significantly to the sport's growth.

Siwach, a Dronacharya Awardee, Commonwealth Games 2002 gold medalist and former coach of the junior women's team that won silver at the 2012 Junior Asia Cup, currently runs the Sonepat Hockey Academy. In an exclusive interview withon the sidelines of the BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year Award nominees announcement, she discussed the government's backing for players participating in tournaments.

"The facilities have increased, and player requirements are being fulfilled," Siwach said.

"The government is also funding the Sports Authority of India to enhance player training and overall development," she added.

Siwach highlighted the improvements in player support, noting that earlier, players had to manage stress on their own. Now, they have access to psychiatrists who help them stabilize their mental state before games.

As a coach, Siwach emphasized that guiding players is more challenging than playing herself. "When you play, you are aware of your mental state and performance. However, as a coach, you need to understand the different mental states of each player."

Siwach also congratulated Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh on receiving the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

"It is a matter of great happiness. I congratulate him on this accomplishment. He has won us two Olympic medals and is leading the team as a captain. He is also our 'Sarpanch sahab' (his nickname) and scored a lot of goals for us," she said.

Harmanpreet was a part of India's bronze-winning teams at Tokyo Olympics 2020 and Paris Olympics 2024. In the 2024 Olympics, he was the highest goal scorer with 10 and led India as a captain.

