Hockey India Junior South Zone Championship 2024: Karnataka, TN, AP, Telangana register wins on day 3

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 : Day 3 of the second Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024, held in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, saw Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Andhra Pradesh win their respective women's matches, while Telangana Hockey, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Andhra Pradesh were victorious in their respective men's fixtures.

Hockey Karnataka logs resounding win against Le Puducherry Hockey

In an early morning women's fixture, Hockey Karnataka defeated Le Puducherry Hockey, 10-0. Rakshita J (28', 43', 48', 60') and Deepika (15', 53', 58') were the top scorers for Karnataka while Shruti Chandrappa Huggenavar (11'), Manish Ponamma (14') and Disha M (51') scored a goal each.

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeats Telangana Hockey

In another women's fixture, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Telangana Hockey, 9-1. Rubini S Nithya (8', 29', 48') and Jayashalini S (39', 43', 53') led Tamil Nadu with hat-tricks. Among the other scorers of the game were Anusuya (21', 58') and Roobini M (60'). Lakadabhoina Navey Sri (52') scored Telangana's only goal.

Hockey Andhra Pradesh downs Hockey Kerala

In the final women's fixture of the day, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Kerala Hockey, 11-0. Thokala Yuvarani (10', 22', 23', 24') scored four goals, while Lalitha Kotari (7', 39', 57') also secured a hat-trick. Ankitha Bommu (2'), Tulasi Kuppa (26'), Captain Harathi Lomada (28') and Sreevidya Thirumalasetty (46') made contributions for Andhra Pradesh as well.

Telangana Hockey defeats Hockey Karnataka

The first men's encounter of the day saw Telangana Hockey defeat Hockey Karnataka, 2-1, in a closely contested battle. Nithin Banavanth (26') gave Telangana the lead before Kiran Reddy (27') equalised for Karnataka. Sujeet Rajbhar went on to score the winning goal for (41').

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu succeeds against Kerala Hockey

In the second men's fixture of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Kerala Hockey, 6-2. Kamalesh K (28', 38') scored a brace for Tamil Nadu along with Manimaran (2') K Gowtham (3'), Vishal S (24') and Captain Arjun J (58'). In the final minutes of the game, T Yadav Ram (55', 59') scored two consolatory goals for Kerala Hockey.

Hockey Andhra Pradesh secures victory against Le Puducherry Hockey

In the final men's match of the day, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Le Puducherry Hockey, 5-2. Hockey Andhra Pradesh's Captain Nadiminti Akhil Venkat (4', 46') led by example and was supplemented by the efforts of Yaswanth Devatha (14'), Charan Kumar Kotte (33'), Kumar Metta Sai (49'). Le Puducherry Hockey's scorers included Dharshan (2') and Captain Keerthivasan (47').

