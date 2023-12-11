Hockey India Junior, Sub-Junior Academy Championship 2023: Roundglass Punjab strikes gold

New Delhi [India], December 11 : The final day of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 - (Zone A) witnessed Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy win in both the Junior and Sub Junior categories after defeating Ghumanhera Riser's Academy and Namdhari XI in their respective Final. HAR Hockey Academy finished third in the Sub Junior Category while Army Boys Sports Company finished third in the Junior Category.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy crowned Champions:

In the Final of the Sub Junior Category, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Ghumanhera Riser's Academy 6-1. Inderjit Singh (2', 8', 32') led the way for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy with a hattrick, while Charanjeet Singh (35', 44') scored a brace and Deepakpreet Singh (55') scored a field goal in the final quarter. Tashu (37') scored for Ghumanhera Riser's Academy in the third quarter but Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy didn't give space for any more errors to happen as they went on to win the Gold.

HAR Hockey Academy finishes in third place:

In the 3rd/4th place match of the Sub Junior Category, HAR Hockey Academy defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 5-2. Captain Sachin (13', 14') and Aman (19', 48') each scored a brace while Sahil (57') scored the final goal of the match for HAR Hockey Academy. Vansh (29') and Mayank Rawat (39') scored for Raja Karan Hockey Academy but they needed much more than that if they were to stop HAR Hockey Academy from winning the Bronze.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy prevails in final:

In the Final of the Junior Category, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Namdhari XI 3-1. Captain Navraj Singh (14') put Namdhari XI in the lead late in the first quarter with a penalty corner conversion. Another penalty corner was converted in the second quarter, this time by Japnit Singh (25', 34', 50') from Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy to equalize. He then helped Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy take the lead in the third quarter with a field goal before converting yet another penalty corner in the fourth quarter as his hattrick enabled Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy to win the Gold after dominating their opponents throughout the tournament.

Army Boys Sports Company wins Bronze:

In the 3rd/4th place match of the Junior Category, Army Boys Sports Company defeated HAR Hockey Academy 3-1. Army Boys Sports Company took the lead early in the second quarter courtesy a goal from Nitesh Sharma (16') and doubled their lead later in the same quarter after a penalty corner conversion from Manjeet (28'). HAR Hockey Academy opened their account in the third quarter through a field goal from Ravinder (33') but Samir (57') scored for Army Boys Sports Company late in the final quarter to confirm their finish in third place.

