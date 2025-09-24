Hockey India League 2026 Women's mini auction wraps up with exciting signings

New Delhi [India], September 24 : The afternoon session of the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 Women's Mini Auction saw four franchises competing for top names and emerging stars. With over 100 players in the pool, the auction witnessed tactical spending and smart squad-building.

With a salary cap of Rs 2 Crores, the participating franchises JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers built well-rounded squads featuring international stars alongside India's brightest young talent.

Top buys of the Women's Auction comprised of Agustina Gorzelany - signed by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 42 Lakhs, Granatto Maria Jose - signed by JSW Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 34 Lakhs and Valentina Raposo Ruiz de los Llanos - signed by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 30 Lakhs.

Surprisingly , Monika (India midfielder), who went unsold in last season's auction, produced a remarkable turnaround as she became the costliest Indian player of the auction, bought by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 15 Lakhs after an intense bidding battle with Delhi SG Pipers.

Agustina Gorzelany (Argentina defender), the standout signing of the day, commanded a staggering Rs 42 Lakhs from Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, following a fierce contest involving multiple franchises.

Maria Jose Granatto (Argentina forward): Another marquee Argentine star, Granatto was picked up by Delhi SG Pipers for Rs 34 Lakhs, after overcoming competition from JSW Soorma Hockey Club and Ranchi Royals.

Udita (India defender), who was the costliest player in the women's auction last season, returned to Delhi SG Pipers, having been bought at her base price of Rs 10 Lakhs. Valentina Raposo Ruiz de los Llanos (Argentina defender) emerged as one of the hottest properties in the pool and was eventually signed by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 30 Lakhs after a multi-franchise bidding war.

Mahima Tete (India midfielder) will now team up with her sister Salima at JSW Soorma Hockey Club, after being secured for her base price of Rs 2 Lakhs.

Final squads of all women's franchises:

JSW Soorma Hockey Club: Retained - Ajmina Kujur, Jyoti Chhatri (Jr Player - Traded from Ranchi Royals), Mumtaz Khan (Traded from SG Pipers), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (Jr Player), Hina Bano (Jr Player), Sonam (Jr Player), Penny Squibb (Overseas), Jimena Maria Cedres (Overseas), Olivia Shannon (Overseas), Savita, Nidhi, Baljeet Kaur, Jyoti, Nisha, Salima Tete.

New buys - Mahima Tete (Rs 2 Lakh), Granatto Maria Jose (Rs 34 Lakhs), Vilar Del Dupuy (Rs 2 Lakh), Shihori Oikawa (Rs 5 Lakh), Sarah Robertson (Rs 10 Lakh).

Ranchi Royals: Retained - Nandni, Sakshi Rana (Jr Player), Kanika Siwach (Jr Player), Nikki Pradhan (Traded from JSW Soorma Hockey Club), Deepika Soreng (Jr Player - Traded from JSW Soorma Hockey Club), Ishika Chaudhary, Neha Goyal, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty DungDung (Traded from Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), Sangita Kumari (Traded from SG Pipers), Jocelyn Bartram (Overseas), Claire Colwil (Overseas).

New buys - Lucina Von Der Heyde (Rs 14 Lakhs), Agustina Albertarrio (Rs 15 Lakhs), Agostina Alonso (Rs 15 Lakhs), Lalthantluangi (Rs 3.10 Lakh), Maria Paula Ortiz (Rs 10 Lakhs), Annu (Rs 2 Lakh), Valerie Magis (Rs 5 Lakh), Bichu Devi (Rs 9.8 Lakh)

SG Pipers: Retained - Shilpi Dabas (Traded from Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers), Sharmila Devi (Traded from JSW Soorma Hockey Club), Jyoti Singh (Jr Player), Manisha (Jr Player), Sunelita Toppo (Jr Player), Deepika (Jr Player), Bansari Solanki, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Navneet Kaur, Ishika, Kaitlin Jaye Nobbs (Overseas - Traded from Ranchi Royals), Victoria Sauze (Overseas - Traded from Ranchi Royals).

New buys - Udita (Rs 10 Lakhs), Thoudam Suman Devi (Rs 5 Lakh), Cristina Cosentino (Rs 5 Lakh), Costa Biondi Valentina Isabel (Rs 10 Lakhs), Lola Riera Zuzuarregui (Rs 21 Lakhs), Teresa Viana Ache (Rs 11 Lakhs), Preeti Dubey (Rs 2 Lakh), Juana Castellaro Morello (Rs 12.50 Lakhs).

Shrachi Bengal Tigers: Retained - Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalrinpuii Pachuav (Jr Player), Manisha Chauhan (Traded from SG Pipers), Jennifer Rizzo (Overseas), Mahima Choudhary, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Sonika (Traded from Ranchi Royals).

New buys - Monika (Rs 15 Lakhs), Gurjit Kaur (Rs 2 Lakh), Puja Sahoo (Rs 2 Lakh), Agustina Gorzelany (Rs 42 Lakhs), Valentina Raposo Ruiz de los Llanos (Rs 30 Lakhs), Victoria Manuele (Rs 2 Lakh), Emma Findlay (Rs 5 Lakh), Puja Sahoo (Rs 2 Lakh), Noor Orpa de Baat (Rs 14 Lakhs), Sukhveer Kaur (Rs 2 Lakh), Anjali Gautam (Rs 2 Lakh), Sosha Carina Benninga (Rs 5 Lakh).

