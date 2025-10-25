Hockey India League unveil Men's and Women's schedule for 2025-26 season

New Delhi [India], October 25 : The Hockey India League (HIL) on Saturday announced the official schedule for the 2025-26 season of the HIL Men's and Women's League, marking the beginning of yet another exciting edition of India's premier hockey competition. The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

The chief guest at the event was Sudivya Kumar, Minister for Tourism, Art, Culture, Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Jharkhand. The occasion was held in the presence of Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India & Member, Hockey India League Governing Committee, Alvish M.A., owner of Ranchi Royals, along with celebrated hockey players Mandeep Singh, Ashish Tani Purti, Sangita Kumari, Deepika Soreng, Nikki Pradhan, and Beauty Dung Dung.

The official logo of Ranchi Royals was also unveiled during the event, symbolising the team's vibrant spirit and strong connection with Jharkhand's rich hockey heritage, according to a press release from HIL.

The new season will see the men's league played across three major cities - Chennai, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar - while the women's league will once again take place entirely in Ranchi, following the success of last year's format.

The men's HIL will kick off on January 3, 2026, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, with an exciting opener between the home side, Tamil Nadu Dragons, and Hyderabad Toofans, setting the tone for nearly a month of world-class hockey action. The men's league will feature eight teams - Tamil Nadu Dragons, Hyderabad Toofans, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers (defending champions), Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, and HIL Governing Council.

Meanwhile, the women's HIL will begin on 28th December 2025 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi. The opening clash will see Ranchi Royals take on SG Pipers, followed by a week of competitive fixtures among the four participating teams - Ranchi Royals, SG Pipers, JSW Soorma Hockey Club, and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

The Men's HIL 2025-26 will be played across three vibrant, hockey-loving cities, celebrating the sport's spirit nationwide. The opening leg will be hosted in Chennai from 3 to 9 January at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, where teams will kick off their campaigns. The action will then move to Ranchi for the second leg, scheduled from 11 to 16 January at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium, before heading to Bhubaneswar for the third and final leg from 17 to 26 January at the iconic Kalinga Stadium.

Each team will face the others once in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs. The knockout stage comprising Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on 23 January, followed by Qualifier 2 on 25 January will all take place in Bhubaneswar. The season will culminate in a grand finale on 26 January 2026 at the Kalinga Stadium, featuring the 3rd/4th place match earlier in the evening, followed by the much-anticipated Final to crown the new HIL champions.

The Women's HIL will follow a double round-robin format, with each of the four teams facing every other side twice. Following the league stage, the top two teams on the points table will qualify for the Final on 10th January 2026, which will decide the champions of the Women's Hockey India League 2026.

Speaking on the announcement, Hockey India League Governing Committee Chairperson Dilip Tirkey said, as quoted by the HIL press release, "After the success of Hockey India League last season, I assure fans from across the country of top quality competition as all our teams gear up with some of the world's biggest names in the sport. This year, we have expanded the men's league to three different cities to ensure everyone can enjoy the action right from the venues."

"The expanding fan base and the inclusion of top international players have elevated the league to global standards. This season will not only showcase elite hockey but also inspire the next generation of players across the country," he added.

Hockey India League Governing Committee Member Bhola Nath Singh also shared his thoughts.

"The Hockey India League has become a festival of hockey and a platform where the best of Indian and international talent come together. With matches spread across multiple venues and strong fan engagement, we expect this season to be the most exciting one yet. The league continues to strengthen India's hockey ecosystem and reaffirm our position as one of the sport's true powerhouses," Bhola Natha Singh said as quoted by HIL.

A total of 13 matches will be played in the Women's HIL, while the Men's HIL will feature 33 thrilling encounters. The Women's League will feature players from over 10 foreign nations, including the Netherlands, Belgium, Argentina, Australia, Spain, and Great Britain, bringing a truly global flavour to the competition. Similarly, the Men's League will showcase international stars from more than 10 countries, such as Argentina, Belgium, Germany, England, Spain, and Australia, ensuring world-class action and high-intensity hockey throughout the season.

