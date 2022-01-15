Hockey India names 66 players for junior women's national camp

New Delhi, Jan 15 Hockey India on Saturday named 66 players for the junior women's national camp, which begins at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru from January 17.

The players have been selected on the basis of Hockey India-sanctioned domestic junior events held last. The camp will be held with the aim to select the core list of probables.

Highlighting the importance of the junior camp, India women's team chief coach Janneke Schopman said, "The list of players have been selected keeping in mind not only the upcoming junior women's tournaments this year, including the FIH women's Junior World Cup South Africa 2021 and the next World Cup scheduled for 2023, but also a long-term vision for 2028 Olympic Games.

"We wish to send our best team to the tournament and with the extended time in our hands, this camp will help us in recognising players that can showcase their talent on the big stage for the future. It is also a learning opportunity for everyone, and for us to ensure that we are ready for the challenge that lies in front of us," she added.

List of players: Khushboo, Preeti, Vaishnavi Phalke, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Rutuja Pisal, Aanchal Sahu, Anisha Sahu, Anjali Panwar, Chandana J, Kajal Bara, Kurmapu Ramya, Manveet Kaur, Monu, Pramodni Lakra, SP Likitha, Mahima Tete, Jyoti Chhatri, Manju Chorsiya, Neelam, Mudugula Bhavani, Samiksha Saxena, Adira S, Ashwini Kolekar, Bharani Sathram, Dechamma Ganapathi, Dhapa Devi, Hema Singh, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Kalpana Kumari, Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Sanjana, Madhuri Kindo, Momita Oram, Navneet Kaur, Neha Kumari, Nidhi, Palak, Priyanka, Shaya Kaveramma Ba, Shail Kumari Gupta, Anjana Dungdung, Swarnika Rawat, Tejaswini DN, Vinamrata Yadav, Vishali Sharma, Priyanka Yadav, Jyothi Edula, Jyoti Singh, Mary Kandulana, Taranpreet Kaur, Nikita Toppo, Sanskriti Sarwan, Nishi Yadav, Hina Bano, Ranji Kerketta, Ruchika Upadhyay, Deepika Soreng, Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta, Neeraj Rana, Anjali Gautam, Hritika Singh, Soniya Kumre and Bhumiksha Sahu.

