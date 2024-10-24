Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey reflects on hockey's exclusion from 2026 Commonwealth Games

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey on Wednesday expressed disappointment after hockey was excluded from the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

In what would be a blow to India's medal chances, cricket, field hockey, badminton and wrestling are among the disciplines that have been dropped from the programme for the Commonwealth Games, which will be held from July 23 to August 2, 2026. The sporting event will return to the Scottish city after 12 years.

Speaking to ANI, Tirkey said that six sports have been dropped from the 2026 Commonwealth Games and it will affect the future of the young players in India.

"Six sports have been dropped from the upcoming Commonwealth Game which will held in Scotland. It is being said that because of the financial burden and lack of infrastructure, these sports have been dropped. It is sad for the future of the young players in India. Every athlete was preparing for the Commonwealth Games and their career is bound to it, if they don't get to play, it will be sad for them... The message will not be right for the young athletes...," Tirkey said.

The exclusion of key sports from the Commonwealth Games has not only impacted athletes but also the country's sporting legacy on the global stage.

The CWG 2026 will feature only ten sports across four venues within an eight-mile corridor, organizers of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) announced on Tuesday, as per Olympics.com.

The 10-sport itinerary for Glasgow 2026 includes athletics (track and field), swimming, 3x3 basketball, track cycling, weightlifting, lawn bowls, artistic gymnastics, netball, boxing, and judo. The para variants of the first five will be part of the integrated para programme at the 2026 CWG.

The list of sports for 2026 CWG is way more thinner than the 2022 edition in Birmingham, which had 20 sports. The sports excluded include hockey, cricket, badminton, wrestling, table tennis, diving, rugby sevens, beach volleyball, mountain biking, squash and rhythmic gymnastics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor