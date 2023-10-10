Hockey India Sub Junior Men, Women West Zone C'ship: Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh win on Day 1

Chhattisgarh [India], October 10 : The opening day of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women West Zone Championship 2023 in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, witnessed Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Rajasthan, and Hockey Madhya Pradesh register wins in their respective matches in the Sub Junior Women's category, while Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Hockey, and Chhattisgarh Hockey emerged victorious in their respective games of the Sub Junior Men's category.

According to the Hockey India press release, the first match of the tournament saw Hockey Maharashtra beat Goans Hockey by 3-0 in the Sub Junior Women's category. Chavan Shreya Abhijit (13') opened the account for Hockey Maharashtra, followed by a brace from Captain Yashasvi Prakash Kubde (30', 42') to put the game beyond any doubt.

Hockey Rajasthan beat Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey by 6-0 in the second match of the Sub Junior Women's category. The goal scorers for Hockey Rajasthan were Laxmi (5', 55'), Laxmi (14', 33'), Lamoria Salini (50'), and Verma Sanju (51').

The third match ended with Hockey Madhya Pradesh beating Chhattisgarh Hockey by 11-2 in the Sub Junior Women's category. Sallu Pukhrambam (13', 47'), Gungun Kaur (18'), Sujata Jayant (23', 29'), Tanvi (33', 35', 40', 42', 43'), and Rubi Rathore (54') scored to grant Hockey Madhya Pradesh a comfortable lead in the game. Meanwhile, Dubee Rawat (15', 49') scored a brace for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Rajasthan by 10-1 in the fourth match of the day, in the Sub Junior Men's category. Aashir Aadil Khan (6'), Karan Gautam (7'), Kharatkar Sujal (18'), Ahmad Tauheed (19', 34', 58'), Morya Rishi (20', 37', 42'), and Naveen Singh (29') made their way onto the scoresheet for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Amit Singh (26') scored the lone goal for Hockey Rajasthan.

The fifth match saw Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey beat Hockey Gujarat by 11-0 in the Sub Junior Men's category. Captain Mithlesh Singh (6') scored early, followed by goals from Yadav Pawan (7'), Pradeep Kakadiyabhai Vartha (17'), Sharma Ankit (20'), Ritesh Pandey (24'), and Shubham Rajbhar (28', 38', 40', 48', 53', 58') to confirm victory for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

The last match of the day saw Chhattisgarh Hockey defeat Goans Hockey by 10-0 in the Sub Junior Men's category. Captain Anand Kumar Suryavanshi (7', 18', 47'), Om Kumar Yadav (13', 21', 52'), Abhishek Yadav (24'), Lavi Manikpuri (42', 57'), and Manas Yadav (60') were the goal scorers for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

