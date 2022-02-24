Hockey India to organize Coaching Education Pathway Level 1 and Level 2 Coaching Course 2022

After successfully conducting several editions of Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' Coaching Course (online) over the past couple of years, Hockey India has once again called for applications from interested and aspiring coaches to apply for the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' and Level '2' Coaching Course 2022 through an open forum.

Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course is scheduled to be held between March 5 to March 12 in New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar, and 100 slots will be available for the course and Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '2' Coaching Course is scheduled to be held between March 27 to March 31 in Bhubaneswar, and 60 slots will be available for the course.

There will be four batches of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' Coaching Course, all of them having limited seats. The sessions for Batch 1 will take place from 5 to 6 March 2022. The sessions for Batch 2 will take place from 7 to 8 March 2022. The sessions for Batch 3 will take place from 9 to 10 March 2022. The sessions for Batch 4 will take place from March 11 to March 12.

There will be two batches of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '2' Coaching Course, all of them having limited seats. The sessions for Batch 1 will take place from March 27 to March 28. The sessions for Batch 2 will take place from March 29 to March 30.

The eligibility criteria to apply for the course requires an interested applicant to have successfully passed the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' Coaching Course. The candidates will be accepted on a first-cum-first-serve basis, with preference being given to the Athletes/Coaches who have participated in Olympic Games and/or Senior World Cup and/or Junior World Cup and or any other Continental Events sanctioned by AHF and/or FIH. Women candidates will also be given preference under the gender equality subject to fulfilling the above-mentioned criterion.

Each of the candidates' competencies will be assessed and only those candidates who successfully complete the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' & Level '2' Coaching Course on the basis of the assessment criteria, will be provided with the necessary certification.

Since the launch of Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway in 2019, over 1200 coaches from across India have benefitted from the programme which is a simplified education structure that consists of a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency-based assessment process, which helps the Coaches in progressing to higher levels.

A simplified education structure aims to help in developing coaches from the grassroots level into world-class coaches of the high performance/international level. Once a candidate progresses from the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway, they are then eligible to enrol for the FIH Academy Level 1 Course, and so on.

"We are once again delighted to organize the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Level '1' & Level '2' Coaching Course on-ground in New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar. The various online coaching courses conducted last year have proven to be quite effective. But the candidates of this course will have the opportunity to increase their learning in an on-ground scenario. In order to keep everyone involved safe and healthy, we will ensure that all the Covid-19 protocols and safety measures will be in place, while the course is being held in New Delhi/ Bhubaneswar," stated Gyanendro Ningombam, President, Hockey India.

( With inputs from ANI )

