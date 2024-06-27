Hockey Pune League: GST & Customs arrest PCMC Academy charge

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], June 27 : GST & Customs fought off the challenge put up by PCMC Academy 4-3 and earned their victory in a Hockey Pune League 2024-25 Senior Division encounter, conducted under the aegis of Hockey Maharashtra, at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri.

GST & Customs began going one up when Taleeb Shah (7th) scored off a penalty corner. However, PCMC Academy struck back when Jay Kale (19th) scored on the run to make it 1-1.

Taleeb (21st) once again gave GST the lead (2-1), but Aman Sharma (24th) was quick to level the score 2-2 by converting a penalty stroke for PCMC.

Satish Patil (29th) gave GST the lead to end the first half 3-2.

Changing ends, GST had Taleeb (37th) make it 4-2, but PCMC pushed and reduced the margin through Sanjeev Chavan (53rd) to end the game with full points.

Earlier, in the Junior Division Friends Union Club thrashed PCMC Academy 12-1. Shubham Thakur and Sanket Hire were the players on show, netting five goals each.

Yash Thakur (3rd) opened the scoring, before Shubham (4th, 16th, 36th, 58th, 59th) and Sanket Hire (6th, 25th, 27th 35th, 60th) took over. Rehan Shaikh (54th) was the other scorer.

For PCMC Academy 'B' Prince Patiyal (19th) scored in the first half.

Results

Junior Division

Pool-A: Friends Union Club: 12 (Yash Thakur 3rd; Shubham Thakur 4th, 16th, 36th, 58th, 59th; Sanket Hire 6th, 25th, 27th 35th, 60th; Rehan Shaikh 54th) beat PCMC Academy 'B': 1 (Prince Patiyal 19th). HT: 3-1

Senior Division

GST & Customs, Pune: 4 (Taleeb Shah 7th - p.c, 21st, 37th; Satish Patil 29th - p.c) beat PCMC Academy: 3 (Jay Kale 19th; Aman Sharma 24th; Sanjeev Chavan 53rd). HT: 3-2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor