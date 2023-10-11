Hockey sub-junior c'ships, Day 2: Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra win

Chhattisgarh [India], October 11 : The second day of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women West Zone Championship 2023 in Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, saw Hockey Maharashtra, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, and Chhattisgarh Hockey register wins in their respective matches in the Sub Junior Women's category, while Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh Hockey emerged victorious in their respective games of the Sub Junior Men's category.

Hockey Maharashtra beat Hockey Gujarat by 2-1 in the first match of the day in the Sub Junior Women's category. Captain Yashasvi Prakash Kubde (23') opened the account for Hockey Maharashtra and Rawat Anvi (35') doubled their lead in the second half. Archana Vala (40') scored to present Hockey Gujarat with a ray of hope but they failed to snatch points from Hockey Maharashtra, as per Hockey India's press release.

In the next match of the Sub Junior Women's category, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Goans Hockey 2-1. Tamannaben Bhaylubhai Dalavi (7') converted a penalty corner for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, but Raunak Kumar (27') equalised with a penalty corner for Goans Hockey. Poonam Dasrath Andher's (40') goal in the second half secured victory for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey.

The third match saw Chhattisgarh Hockey beat Hockey Rajasthan by 3-0 in the Sub Junior Women's category. Shyamlee Ray (47') scored to break the deadlock in Chhattisgarh Hockey's favour early in the last quarter. Aradhana Rajbhar (53') and Sidar Madhu (55') followed up with their own goals to confirm the three points from the game.

In the fourth match, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Goans Hockey by 21-0 in the Sub Junior Men's category. The goalscorers for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey were Ritesh Pandey (2', 4', 15', 25', 33', 49', 51', 53', 57', 58'), Yadav Aakash (18', 43'), Shubham Rajbhar (24', 38', 39', 44', 50'), Captain Mithlesh Singh (26', 35'), Sharma Ankit (32'), and Yadav Pawan (54').

Hockey Maharashtra beat Hockey Gujarat by 5-1 in the fifth match in the Sub Junior Men's category. Hockey Gujarat scored the first goal through Raval Mehul (15'), but Hockey Maharashtra came roaring back. Goals from Laxman Chimnaji Metkar (25'), Rehan Shafi Khan (35'), Suraj Dipak Shukla (41', 44'), and Khune Harsh Ramesh (59') meant Hockey Maharashtra walked away with three points from the game.

The last match of the day witnessed Chhattisgarh Hockey beat Hockey Rajasthan by 9-0 in the Sub Junior Men's category. Lavi Manikpur (2', 15'), Avi Manikpuri (20', 25', 42'), Manas Yadav (36'), Om Kumar Yadav (40', 56'), and Captain Anand Kumar Suryavansh (50') were the goalscorers for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

