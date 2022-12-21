Hockey World Cup 2023 Trophy receives grand welcome in Mumbai

The Trophy Tour of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela arrived in Mumbai and was welcomed by senior officials of Hockey Maharashtra.

On its arrival at the Adrian Dsouza airport, the trophy was welcomed by Krishna Prakash, IPS and President of Hockey Maharashtra, Manish Anand, general Secretary of Hockey Maharashtra, Manoj Bore, Senior Vice President of Hockey Maharashtra, Commonwealth Silver Medalist & Vice President Hockey Maharashtra - Dhanajay Mahadik and Olympian and Joint Secretary Hockey Maharashtra - Adrian Dsouza at the airport.

The prestigious trophy received a grand welcome at the iconic Gateway of India, in the presence of Arjuna Awardee and Olympic Gold Medalist, M.M. Somaya along with Asia Cup Medalist, Yuvraj Walmiki and Olympic Umpire, Javed Sheikh, Arjuna Awardee and Olympian Viren Rasquinha and renowned Bollywood actresses, Shilpa Shukla, Chitrashi Rawat and Nisha Nair. The 1975 World Cup winner Onkar Singh was also in attendance.

The trophy was then received by Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, FOC-in-C Western Naval Command at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai alongside M.M. Somaya, Dhanajay Mahadik and Adrian Dsouza and was showcased on the newly commissioned INS Mormugao and Sindhughosh Submarine, on Tuesday.

Hockey World Cup 2023 Trophy will reach Chennai, Tamil Nadu on 21st December, 2022 (Wednesday).

In the lead up to the prestigious FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela which begins on 13th January 2023, the coveted trophy will travel across 13 states and one Union Territory before returning to Odisha on 25 December, thus giving the fans and public a chance to engage with the prestigious trophy before the winning team lifts it on 29th January 2023.

The nation-wide Trophy Tour was launched in Bhubaneswar on 5th December by the Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik. Following which the trophy will journey across West Bengal, Manipur, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

( With inputs from ANI )

