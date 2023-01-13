Hockey World: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain

Rourkela, Jan 13 The Indian hockey team beat Spain 2-0 in their opening Pool D match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, here on Friday.

Amit Rohidas (13') scored India's opener in the first quarter while Hardik Singh (27') netted India's second goal.

The win takes India up to the second place in Pool D standings behind England, who beat Wales 5-0 in the other Pool fixture earlier in the day.

During the game, India also scored their 200th goal in the prestigious tournament. Only Australia, the Netherlands and Pakistan have scored more.

Hosts India will play England next on Sunday.

