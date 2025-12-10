India Clinches Bronze with 4-2 Win Over Argentina in FIH Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup (VIDEO)

India defeated Argentina 4-2 to win the bronze medal at the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Wednesday. This is the first time the Indian boys have claimed bronze in the tournament. Argentina took an early lead when Nicolas Rodriguez scored a penalty stroke in the third minute. Santiago Fernandez doubled the lead in the 44th minute with a goal from open play.

India responded strongly in the fourth quarter. Ankit Pal scored from a deflected penalty corner in the 49th minute. Manmeet Singh equalised with another rebound off a drag flick three minutes later. Sharda Nand Tiwari then converted a penalty stroke in the 57th minute to give India the lead. Anmol Ekka sealed the win with a penalty corner after Argentina had pulled their goalkeeper.

India’s defence held firm in the closing moments as Argentina failed to score from a late penalty corner. The victory gave India its first bronze on home soil.

India has a strong history in the Junior Hockey World Cup. The team won silver in 1997, gold in 2001, and again in 2016. The 2025 bronze adds to the country’s growing legacy in the tournament.