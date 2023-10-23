India to aim for second Women's Asian Champions Trophy, to begin campaign on October 27

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 23 : India will aim for their second Women's Asian Champions Trophy title in the tournament beginning in Ranchi on October 27 and will take on Thailand in the inaugural match.

India won the title in 2016. They were runners-up in 2013 and 2018 and finished third in 2010.

India will face Malaysia on Saturday and China on October 30. The match against Japan will be held on October 31 and against South Korea on November 2.

After arriving in Ranchi, South Korean women's hockey team assistant coach Keonwook Kang said his team is not feeling any pressure for the Women's Asian Champions Trophy and described India as a strong contender in the tournament.

South Korea's women's hockey team touched down at the Birsa Munda Airport.

"We don't have any pressure. We just enjoy our playstyle and we work very hard...It's good for Indian and Korean teams if fans are coming to watch the game...Indian team is a very strong team, they are very fast," Kang Keonwook told the reporters.

Korea, the most successful team in the history of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy, has set its sights on extending its domination in the competition and rewriting history. With an impressive track record that includes three championship victories in 2010, 2011, and 2018, as well as a runner-up finish in 2021, they are unequivocally one of the strongest title contenders in the tournament.

Moreover, Korea will be riding high on confidence as they recently won a Silver medal at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The team's arrival was marked by a welcome ceremony at the airport, where local dignitaries, fans, and organizers greeted them with traditional music and dance performances.

The eagerly awaited Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 is set to be played at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi from October 27 to November 5. The tournament promises intense battles as six teams - India, Thailand, Korea, China, Malaysia, and Japan will lock horns with each other.

The Korean Team will kick off their Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 campaign with a clash against China on October 27. Interestingly, the two teams last met in the final of the 19th Asian Games, where China emerged victorious 2-0.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor