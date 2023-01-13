India Vs Spain Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

The Indian men's hockey team will play against Spain to kick start its campaign in the marquee tournament. A total of 16 nations are participating in the extravaganza and they have been divided into four groups of four teams each.

Pool A comprises of Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina. While Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany are in Pool B. Pool C comprises of Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand. While India, Wales, Spain, England are in Pool D.

India has won the continental tournament only once in 1975 and will be looking to turnaround their fortunes as the hosts this time.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will the India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match take place?

The India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Friday, January 13.

Where will the India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match be played?

The India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

What time will the India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be on broadcast on the Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

The live streaming of India vs Spain Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.