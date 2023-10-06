"India won maximum number of medals, will improve it further": Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 6 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur extended wishes to the Indian team and is hopeful that more medals will come with still a day to go in the Asian Games.

The Indian men's hockey team dethroned 2018 gold medallist Japan on Friday, claiming their fourth hockey gold in the Asian Games, and also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Indian team continued to do wonders since the arrival of head coach Craig Fulton as they remained unbeaten throughout the event and defeated Japan by 5-1 in the 19th Asian Games.

After the Indian men's Hockey team won gold at the Asian Games told reporters, "I want to congratulate them for winning gold & all the athletes who scripted history. We have won the maximum number of medals in the Asian Games & we will improve it further. We are near to getting 100 medals & I have complete faith that we will receive the news tomorrow."

India ended the day with 95 medals - 22 gold, 34 silver and 39 bronze.

Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Sukhjeet Singh earned his 50th International Cap in the match against Japan. Harmanpreet Singh (32', 59'), Manpreet Singh (25'), Amit Rohidas (36'), and Abhishek (48') scored the goals for India. Seren Tanaka (51') scored the sole goal for Japan.

Speaking on India's massive win, Hockey India President 'Padma Shri' Dilip Tirkey said, "It has been a long wait of 9 years for India to claim the Asian Games Gold medal. We are proud of each and every member of the team and the support staff for their contribution to achieving yet another milestone for the nation in world hockey. This is only the start of the road to the 2024 Paris Olympics and we are confident our team will continue to rise even more in the coming year. Congratulations to all the players and the coaches for a memorable victory in Hangzhou."

