Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team beats Chile 2-1 in Four Nations Tournament

New Delhi [India], May 25 : The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team began its friendly Four Nations Tournament on a positive note with a 2-1 win over Chile in Rosario, Argentina, on May 25. Sukhveer Kaur (39') and Kanika Siwach (58') were the goal scorers for India. Javeria Saenz (20') scored the only goal for Chile, as per the Hockey India press release.

Chile's Javeria Saenz broke the deadlock In the 20th minute to give her side a slim lead heading into the second half. India, however, promptly replied with an equalising goal in the third quarter courtesy of Sukhveer Kaur in the 39th minute.

In the dying minutes of the match, Kanika Siwach scored the winning goal in the 58th minute to ensure India's victory. The team will next play against Uruguay on 26th May 2025

Scheduled to be held from May 25 to June 2, the tournament will feature four countries Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and India. As part of their preparation for the FIH Hockey Junior Women's World Cup in December, the Indian team will play two matches against each of the participating nations to evaluate their performance, assess team combinations, and refine strategies, Hockey India said in the release.

The Indian squad is been led by goalkeeper Nidhi, while forward Hina Bano will serve as the vice-captain. The selected team includes Engil Harsha Rani Minz as the second goalkeeper, while Vidyashree V has been named as a standby. The defensive unit comprises Mamita Oram, Lalthantluangi, Manisha, Puja Sahoo, Parwati Topno, Nandini, and Sakshi Shukla.

The midfield will feature Priyanka Yadav, Anisha Sahu, Rajni Kerketta, Binima Dhan, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Sanjana Horo, Supriya Kujur, and Priyanka Dogra, with Huda Khan and Munmuni Das listed as standby midfielders. The forward line includes Hina Bano, Sonam, Sukhveer Kaur, Geeta Yadav, Lalrinpuii, Kanika Siwach, and Karmanpreet Kaur, while Selestina Horo has been named as a standby forward.

