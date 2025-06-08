Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team defeats Belgium 3-2

Antwerp [Belgium], June 8 : The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team kicked off their tour of Europe with a fantastic win against Belgium, on Sunday. The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team won the game 3-2 at the Hockey Center of Excellence, Wilrijkse Plein in Antwerp, Belgium, according to a release from Hockey India.

In what was a competitive contest, it was India who opened the scoring through Geeta Yadav (11'). However, in the second quarter, hosts Belgium equalised through Marie Goenns (25'). Soon after Belgium took the lead as Louise van Hecke (34') found the back of the net.

India came back fighting and it was Sonam (40') levelled things up. India continued to attack, and the pressure paid off as they won a Penalty Corner soon after, which was converted by Lalthantluangi (45'). After that, the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team did not let Belgium get another equaliser, and walked away with the win.

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team will play Belgium next on June 10 in the second game of their European tour.

They will then face Australia at Beerschot Tennis Hockey Padel Club, in Kontich, before wrapping up the tour with a match against the Netherlands at Hockey Club Kampong, in Utrecht, as per a press release from Hockey India.

In Argentina, the Indian side delivered strong performances against quality opposition. They registered a 2-1 win and a 2-2 (2-3 shootout) loss against Chile, earned a 1-1 (2-0 shootout) win and a 2-4 loss against hosts Argentina, and defeated Uruguay twice 3-2 and 2-2 (3-1 shootout). The tour served as an important step in the team's preparations, offering valuable lessons in handling high-pressure scenarios and adapting to different playing styles.

Notably, these matches are also a key part of India's preparation for the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Women's Junior World Cup 2025, scheduled to take place in Santiago, Chile, in December 2025. Facing strong international opponents in varied conditions will help fine-tune the squad's combinations, build match temperament, and instill the confidence required to perform on the world stage.

