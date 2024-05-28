Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team falls short against Germany in spirited encounter

Dusseldorf [Germany], May 28 : The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team was defeated by Germany, 4-6 on Monday in the fifth match of their Tour of Europe, here, in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Displaying remarkable spirit after conceding six goals, India rallied to score four goals and asserted themselves in the second half of the match. Sanjana Horo, Bhinima Dan and Kanika Siwach scored goals for India

Like their previous encounter, Germany scored early in the first quarter and doubled their lead soon after. Despite trailing, the Indian defence did well to successfully save multiple penalty corners. In the final minutes of the first quarter, India won a penalty corner, but the scoreline remained 2-0, in favour of Germany.

India began the second quarter eager to find the back of the net but were unable to do so. Meanwhile, Germany struck their third goal of the day to put themselves in a dominant position at halftime.

Germany continued to assert themselves in the third quarter, scoring three consecutive goals, including a successful penalty corner conversion to place themselves well ahead at 6-0. India found their first goal when Sanjana Horo scored late in the quarter.

Building on their momentum, India turned the pressure on Germany in the final quarter. Sanjana Horo scored India's second goal to complete her brace as well and this was followed by goals from Binima Dhan and Kanika Siwach to bring the score line to 6-4 in Germany's favour and register a consolatory comeback from the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team will play their next match against Oranje Rood in Breda, Netherlands, on 29th May.

