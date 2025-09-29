Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team records 1-0 win over Australia U21

Canberra [Australia], September 29 : The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team recorded a 1-0 victory over the Australia U21 side in their third match of the ongoing Australia Tour at the National Hockey Centre, Canberra, on Monday. Kanika Siwach (32') scored the winning goal for India.

After a tough contest between the two sides in the first half, India finally broke the deadlock courtesy of a crucial field goal by Kanika Siwach in the opening minutes of the third quarter to claim the win for her side. India had lost two games on the trot against the Australia U21 side earlier, but with this win, the visitors will be hoping to ride on the newfound momentum and bounce back in the remaining matches of this tour.

India will next play two matches against Canberra Chill, a club competing in Australia's premier Hockey One League, on September 30th and October 2nd to conclude their Australian tour, according to a press release from Hockey India.

Earlier, the Indian junior women's hockey team endured a gruelling outing and suffered a 0-5 defeat against the Australia U-21 side in its second match of the ongoing Australia Tour at the National Hockey Centre, Canberra, on Saturday.

Makayla Jones (10', 11', 52'), Sami Love (38'), and Migaliya Howell (50') were the goal scorers for the hosts.

India, who had suffered a narrow 2-3 loss in their opening match on Friday, were eager to bounce back, but Australia showed their attacking intent right from the start. The hosts struck twice in quick succession through Makayla Jones, who scored field goals in the 10th and 11th minutes, putting India on the back foot early in the contest.

The Indian defence regrouped in the second quarter and tightened its lines to deny Australia further opportunities before half-time. The goalkeeper and defenders combined well to withstand sustained pressure. At the same time, India also attempted to push forward with a few attacking forays, although they were unable to convert their chances in the circle.

In the second half, Australia continued to press high and capitalised on their opportunities. Sami Love (38') extended the lead with a field goal to make it 3-0. India attempted to respond through quick counterattacks but failed in its attempts.

The fourth quarter saw Australia seal the contest, with Migaliya Howell (50') finding the back of the net, before Makayla (52') completed her hat-trick two minutes later to take the game out of India's reach. Despite India's determined effort to hold their structure and test themselves against a physically strong opponent, the hosts proved too clinical on the day.

