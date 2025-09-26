Indian junior women's hockey team suffer 2-3 defeat in Australia tour opener

Canberra [Australia], September 26 : The Indian junior women's hockey team suffered a narrow 2-3 loss in their first match of the Australia Tour against their U-21 side at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra on Friday.

Lalthantluangi (47') and Sonam (54') were the goal scorers for India, while Bianca Zurrer (36'), Evie Sransby (45') and Sammy Love (59') scored goals for Australia.

The first half remained goalless as both sides couldn't manage to break the deadlock in the tight contest. In the 36th minute, Australia found the opening goal through a successful Penalty Corner by Bianca Zurrer.

Australia then extended their lead with another Penalty Corner goal, this time courtesy of Evie Sransby in the 45th minute. In the fourth quarter, India bounced back in the contest with two crucial goals to equalise.

First, in the 47th minute, Lalthantluangi converted a Penalty Corner to reduce the deficit, followed by a Field Goal by Sonam in the 54th minute to level the game again. With just over a minute left on the clock, Australia's Sammy Love scored through a Penalty Corner to edge out a slim win over India.

India is touring Australia for a five-match series. The tour, scheduled from September 26 to October 2, will see India play their first three matches against the Australia Junior Women's Team, followed by two games against the local Canberra Chill side.

India and Australia will play five matches at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra on September 26, 27, 29, 30 and October 2.

Indian Junior Women's Hockey squad for Australia Tour 2025:

Goalkeepers: Nidhi, Engil Harsha Rani Minz

Defenders: Manisha, Jyoti Singh (C), Lalthantluangi, Mamita Oram, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, Nandni

Midfielders: Priyanka Yadav, Sakshi Rana, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Rajni Kerketta, Binima Dhan, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, Anisha Sahu

Forwards: Lalrinpuii, Nisha Minj, Purnima Yadav, Sonam, Kanika Siwach, Sukhveer Kaur.

