Indian Junior Women's Hockey team wins 3-1 against Canberra Chill

Canberra [Australia], September 30 : The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team won their second consecutive match of their tour of Australia, when they defeated Canberra Chill 3-1, at the National Hockey Centre, Canberra. For India, the goals came from Ishika (13', 39') and Sonam (27').

India went a goal down in the first quarter when Naomi Evans (11') converted a Penalty Corner for the hosts, but bounced back within the next couple of minutes, with a goal from Ishika (13'), which was also a Penalty Corner.

Locked at 1-1, the two teams continued to hunt for the next goal, and it was India who got their noses out in front, just before half time, as Sonam (27') scored a field goal, making it 2-1, as per a release from Hockey India.

Midway through the third quarter, India added a third goal, as Ishika (39') completed her brace and gave her side a 3-1 lead. From then on, India kept their opponents at bay and walked off with the win.

India, who have now won two games and lost two games in Australia so far, will play their final tour match against Canberra Chill on 2nd October.

Earlier, the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team recorded a 1-0 victory over the Australia U21 side in their third match of the ongoing Australia Tour at the National Hockey Centre, Canberra, on Monday.

Kanika Siwach (32') scored the winning goal for India. After a tough contest between the two sides in the first half, India finally broke the deadlock courtesy of a crucial field goal by Kanika Siwach in the opening minutes of the third quarter to claim the win for her side.

India had lost two games on the trot against the Australia U21 side earlier, but with this win, the visitors will be hoping to ride on the newfound momentum and bounce back in the remaining matches of this tour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor