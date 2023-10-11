Indian men's hockey receives grand welcome at Amritsar airport after winning gold at Asian Games

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 11 : Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team received a grand welcome at Amritsar airport on Wednesday after winning a gold medal in the men's hockey team event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Amritsar airport was flooded with people who just came to get a glimpse of the Indian hockey players and give them a warm welcome after success at the 19th Asian Games.

While speaking to the press after coming back from Hangzhou, Harmanpreet Singh thanked his family members for their continuous support which helped the Indian men's hockey skipper clinch a gold medal at the Asian Games.

"My family supported me a lot during the journey. I want to thank them," Harmanpreet Singh said when asked about his family's contribution.

India beat Japan 5-1 in the Asian Games 2023 men's hockey final at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China on Friday to win the gold medal. With the win, the Indian men's hockey team also secured a berth at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Manpreet Singh (25'), Harmanpreet Singh (32, 59''), Amit Rohidas (36') and Abhishek (48') scored the goals for the Indian hockey team in the gold medal match. Tanaka Seren (51') netted the only goal for Japan.

This was the Indian men's hockey team's fourth gold medal at the Asian Games after the 1966 and 1988 editions in Bangkok and Incheon 2014.

India had topped Pool A after winning all their group games before downing the Republic of Korea 5-3 in the semi-finals.

At the 19th Asian Games, India finished in fourth position of the medal table with its best-ever medal tally with 107 medals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor