Indian Men's Hockey Team ready to hit the ground running at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Ipoh [Malaysia], November 22 : The Indian Men's Hockey Team is gearing up to begin their Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 campaign in Ipoh, Malaysia from November 23 to 30. Having won the tournament five times, India are the second-most successful team in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and are set to make their first appearance in the tournament since 2019, when they finished as runners-up, as per a release by Hockey India.

The upcoming tournament will be the 31st edition of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, which is considered one of the most prestigious invitational hockey tournaments around the world. This year's edition will feature India, Belgium, Canada, Korea, New Zealand and hosts Malaysia, competing in a round-robin format, with the top two teams qualifying for the Final.

Led by captain Sanjay, Team India will begin their campaign against Korea on November 23. They will then face Belgium on November 24, Malaysia on November 26, New Zealand on November 27, before concluding their league stage against Canada on November 29.

With Team India building towards the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup and the 2026 Asian Games next year, this tournament provides an opportunity for competitive preparation as well as test new combinations.

The squad consists of Pawan and Mohith HS as goalkeepers, while the defensive unit comprises Poovanna Chandura Boby, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Yashdeep Siwach, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas and captain Sanjay.

Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen will be present in the midfield, while Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh and Abhishek will lead the attack for India.

Ahead of the tournament, Craig Fulton's Indian team underwent an extensive training camp in Bengaluru.

Speaking about the team's preparations, captain Sanjay stated, "We've gone through thorough preparations in the build-up to the tournament with focus on certain areas that we identified. This competitive tournament offers us an opportunity to test ourselves against strong international opponents and we're ready to hit the ground running," as quoted from a release by Hockey India.

"There's a good blend of youth and experience in the squad and the energy within the group is positive. Our preparation helped everyone understand their roles and responsibilities. Now, our focus is on delivering consistent performances and challenging for the title," he concluded.

