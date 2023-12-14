Indian men's, women's hockey teams primed for 5 Nations Tournament 2023

Valencia [Spain], December 14 : The Indian Men's and Women's Hockey are all set to participate in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 from December 15 to December 22. The other teams taking part in the Tournament are Spain, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, and France.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will take on host, Spain, in the first game of the tournament on December 15 and go on to battle against Belgium on December 16, Germany on December 19, and Ireland in their last match of the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 on December 21.

Ahead of their first match against Spain, the Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Savita said, "It has been three days since we arrived in Valencia, with our acclimation done we are now ready to get the tournament underway against Spain. We will face some of the best-ranked teams in the world and use this opportunity to work on our weaknesses in preparation for the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier Ranchi 2024. We will play our hearts out in every game as it is the perfect stage to fine-tune our performance."

Similarly, the Indian Men's Hockey Team will face hosts, Spain in the first match on December 15, followed by a contest against Belgium on 16th December, Germany on December 19, and France on December 20 to end their 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 campaign.

Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh is also confident about their performance ahead of their first match. He said, "A few of the top hockey teams have come to Valencia, all of them vying to use this window to improve their game and we are no different. We will treat every match as an important match and strive to win the tournament. The team is raring to play hockey again and make the country proud."

Match line-up for December 15:

Women's - Spain vs India @ 15:30 hrs

Men's - Spain vs India @ 17:45 hrs.

