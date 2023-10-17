Indian sub-junior men defeat Netherlands U16 4-0, women's team goes down 1-4

Amsterdam [Netherlands], October 17 : The maiden Indian sub-junior tour yielded contrasting results on the final day as the sub-junior men's team beat Netherlands' U16 boys 4-0 while the sub-junior women lost to the Netherlands U16 girls 1-4.

In the men's game, the opening goal from Rohit Irengbam Singh in the first quarter was followed up by goals from Ketan Kushwaha and Rahul Rajbhar to extend the lead to 3-0. Captain Manmeet Singh Rai added to the tally with a goal in the second quarter. The Indian defence remained unconquered throughout the game as they went on to win the game 4-0.

"This is a great way to finish off," Indian sub-junior men's team coach Sardar Singh said.

"The boys showed immense character and grit. It's a matter of great pride to have produced such a fine show, especially in overseas conditions."

In the women's game, Kajal Jr. brought up the first goal of the match but that was negated by the Netherlands U16 team as they equalized in the second quarter before taking the lead and further extending it with two more goals in the third quarter. A final goal for the Netherlands in the fourth quarter meant that the game ended on a 1-4 score.

Former India captain and Indian sub-junior women's team coach Rani Rampal said the girls played their hearts out and that is exactly what is expected of them every time they step out on the field.

"There are a few areas for us to work on and this tour has given us exactly what we needed to identify our strengths and shortcomings. Overall, it has been a wonderful experience with a lot of learnings to take home."

