Indian team gears up for inaugural FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup, to face Switzerland in campaign opener

Muscat [Oman], January 27 : The Indian men's team is all set for action in the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey 5s Men's World Cup, scheduled to take place in Muscat, Oman.

Drawn into Pool B, the Indian team will be up against Egypt, Jamaica, and Switzerland. The other participating teams are placed in Pool A (Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Poland), Pool C (Australia, Kenya, New Zealand, and Trinidad & Tobago), and Pool D (Fiji, Malaysia, hosts Oman, and the United States).

India's campaign kicks off with a match against Switzerland on Sunday, followed by a clash with Egypt on the same day. The final group game will be against Jamaica on Monday. The top two teams from each group will play the Quarter-Finals, which are scheduled for January 30, with the semifinals on the same day, leading to the Final on January 31.

Under the seasoned leadership of Olympic bronze medallist and forward Simranjeet Singh, the Indian men's team is fortified with strength. Assisting him as vice-captain and a stalwart in defence is Mandeep Mor. The goalkeeping duties will be expertly handled by Suraj Karkera and Prashant Kumar Chauhan.

Also, Mandeep Mor and Manjeet will form an impenetrable defensive duo, while the midfield will be masterfully orchestrated by the duo of Mohd Raheel Mouseen and Maninder Singh. The forward line, consisting of Pawan Rajbhar, Gurjot Singh, and Uttam Singh, adds firepower to the team, blending with the dynamic leadership of Captain Simranjeet.

"As we step onto the vibrant stage of the FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup, representing India fills our hearts with pride and determination. It's an honour to lead this talented squad, and we are ready to showcase our skills, teamwork, and the spirit of the game. Our goal is clear - to bring glory to the nation and make every Indian proud," captain Simranjeet Singh said of the team's campaign opener as quoted by Hockey India.

"As the Vice Captain, I am excited to support and collaborate with our Captain Simranjeet Singh in leading the Indian Men's Hockey5s Team. We have a fantastic group of players, and our collective focus is on giving our best on the field. The 5s World Cup is a platform to prove our mettle, and we are prepared for the challenges ahead. Together, we aim to create memorable moments and leave a lasting impact in the history of Indian hockey," the team's vice-captain Mandeep Mor added.

The Indian men's team will kick off their FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup campaign against Switzerland on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor