Indian women's hockey team defeats Namibia, seals spot in FIH Hockey5s World Cup quarter-final

Muscat [Oman], January 25 : The Indian women's team pm Thursday won their final Pool C match of the FIH Hockey5s Women's World Cup 2024 against Namibia 7-2 and qualified for the Quarter-Finals having finished on top of their group.

They will play New Zealand, the second-placed team in Pool D, on January 26 for a place in the semi-finals.

India came into the game against Namibia with their confidence riding high after back-to-back wins against Poland and the United States of America. They had Namibia on the backfoot within no time having scored two goals in the first four minutes of the game. The first goal came from Vice Captain Mahima Choudhary (3') while the second was scored by Deepika Soreng (4').

No further goals were scored in the first half but it was evident that India were in complete control of the game as the score read 2-0 at half-time.

Namibia scored their first goal of the game early in the second half with Jivanka Kruger (18') opening their account but India quickly retaliated as Mahima Choudhary (19') scored her second goal to help India regain their two-goal lead.

Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (22') and Akshata Abaso Dhekale (23') added to India's tally before Deepika Soreng (26') scored her second goal as India led 6-1 with four minutes left on the clock. Ajmina Kujur (28') too scored for India before Anthea Coetzee (30') scored Namibia's second goal as India went on to win the match 7-2.

The Indian Women's Team will next play New Zealand in the quarter-finals on January 26.

