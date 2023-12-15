Indian women's hockey team goes down 2-3 to Spain in 5 Nations Tournament

Valencia [Spain], December 15 : The Indian women's hockey team started their campaign in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 with a 2-3 loss against the hosts Spain on Friday.

Gurjit Kaur (13') and Sangita Kumari (14') each scored a goal for India, while Sara Barrios Navarro (2'), Patricia Alvarez Nardiz (30'), and Julia Strappato Garreta (53') were on target for Spain.

The Spanish side kicked off the match aggressively and was rewarded for its effort, with Sara Barrios Navarro breaking the deadlock in only the second minute of the game, putting her side ahead.

Thereafter, India launched a counterattack, pushing Spain back into their half and earning a penalty corner.

Gurjit Kaur capitalised on this opportunity to unleash a powerful flick to bring India back on level terms. Soon after, Sangita Kumari breached the Spanish defence to grant India the lead as the first quarter ended 2-1 in India's favour.

The second quarter saw a resilient Spain team fight back and equalise through Patricia Alvarez Nardiz's goal.

Both teams continued to look for the goal that would give them the lead in the third quarter but the high-quality defence of both teams meant that the score remained 2-2.

Spain finally broke the deadlock in the last quarter as Julia Strappato Garreta scored from a penalty corner, sealing the victory for her team.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will face Belgium next on Saturday.

