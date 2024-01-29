Indian women's hockey team touches down in Bhubaneswar for FIH Pro League 2023/24

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 29 : The Indian Women's Hockey Team touched down at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday to kick off their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 campaign. Long-standing custodian Savita will continue to lead the squad as captain, while Vandana Katariya will serve as her deputy.

The FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 (Women) is scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from February 3 to February 9, before moving to the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, where the league will continue from February 12 to February 18. Five national teams - India, China, the United States of America, the Netherlands, and Australia - will participate in the India leg of the FIH Pro League 2023/24, facing each other once in Bhubaneswar and once in Rourkela.

India will take on reigning Asian Games Champions China in their first game on February 3, followed by a clash with the Netherlands on February 4. They will face off against Australia on February 7 before playing their last game in Bhubaneswar against the United States on February 9.

The women's team is competing in the FIH Hockey Pro League for the second time. Indian Women's Team's first appearance in the FIH Hockey Pro League was during the 2021/22 season, where they finished third. Last year, India defeated Spain 1-0 in the Final of the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup Spain 2022 to secure their spot in the FIH Pro League 2023/24.

Speaking on the importance of the FIH Hockey Pro League, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "As the team continues to improve it is imperative that we give our best in the FIH Pro League and use this opportunity to test ourselves against some of the best teams in the world. The FIH Pro League will be a great platform for some of the youngsters in the squad to acquaint themselves with the demands of international hockey and further hone their skills. This season we will also have the chance to secure qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, so the team is prepared to give it their all from the first match."

