Indian women's hockey team wins 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation tournament

Barcelona [Spain], July 31 : The Indian women's hockey team produced a dominant performance to register a stunning 3-0 win against hosts Spain and win the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament here on Sunday.

Goals were scored by Vandana Katariya (22'), Monika (48') and Udita (58') as the team remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Riding on the success of yesterday's match against England, where Lalremsiami's hattrick helped them win 3-0, the table toppers India got off to a strong start in the first quarter.

They were cautious in their pursuit, as they worked a disciplined structure with short, accurate passes that allowed them to create space in the circle. But an Indian goal remained elusive in the first quarter.

In the meantime, the hosts created some fine opportunities in the last five minutes of the first quarter but India's captain and goalie Savita guarding the post was top-class in her saves when Spain were awarded a PC in the 11th minute. She also averted a potential field goal opportunity, keeping the score at a 0-0 stalemate.

India started the second quarter in a dominant fashion, showing clear intent to take the lead. They built on a strong attack, with Sushila setting up a fine field goal opportunity in the 22nd minute. She assisted Neha Goyal with a swift pass in the top of the circle, but Neha's shot on goal bounced off the Spanish goalie Clara Perez's pads. Lalremsiami, the star of yesterday's match against England, picked up the rebound and smashed it past the goalie. To ensure it popped into the net, Vandana made a slight touch to push it past the goal line.

This early 1-0 lead gave India the edge, allowing them to make confident forays into the striking circle. They mounted pressure on Spain by dominating the ball possession in the following minutes. India extended the lead to 2-0 in the 48th minute when they worked in tandem to earn a PC. Taking the shot, Monika was on target to send the ball past Maria Ruiz who had replaced Perez in the Spanish goal post.

In a comfortable 2-0 lead, India looked to finish well. The team defended with all their heart, as experienced Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan and Sushila Chanu kept the Spanish attack in check while the forwards pushed for a third goal. The opportunity came knocking in the 58th minute when a confident Udita showed patience coupled with good dribbling skills to score, thus ending India's campaign with a stunning 3-0 victory.

