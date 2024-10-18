IndianOil and Railways make grand entry in semi-finals of 4th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024

New Delhi [India], October 18 : The quarter-final matches of the 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Departmental National Championship 2024 were filled with excitement and dominant performances, as the top teams fought hard for a place in the semi-finals.

In the first quarter-final, the Sports Authority of India delivered an overwhelming 8-0 victory against Sashastra Seema Bal. Leading the charge were Preeti Dubey and Antim, both of whom scored two goals each, setting the tone for SAI's commanding entry into the semi-finals, as per a media release by Hockey India.

The second quarter-final was more competitive, with the Central Board of Direct Taxes defeating Union Bank of India 4-2. Jaspreet Kaur played a pivotal role in CBDT's win, scoring two crucial goals to help her team secure a spot in the next round.

In another one-sided encounter, the Railway Sports Promotion Board crushed the Central Reserve Police Force with a staggering 11-0 win. Last year's runners-up, RSPB, showcased their dominance, with Neha, Sangita Kumari, and Vandana Kataria each scoring twice, ensuring their smooth progress to the semi-finals. This victory added to their impressive goal tally, bringing their total to 36 goals so far in the tournament - the highest by any team. As last year's runners-up, Railways have now firmly established themselves as one of the top contenders for the title, with their high-powered offense and relentless pressure.

As last year's runners-up, Railways have now firmly established themselves as one of the top contenders for the title, with their high-powered offense and relentless pressure.

IndianOil, the defending champions, put up a clinical all-round performance to outclass Tamil Nadu Police in the final quarter-final. With their star players delivering on all fronts, IndianOil comfortably advanced to the semi-finals.

This Sunday, the semi-final matches will see the Sports Authority of India clash with the Railway Sports Promotion Board, while last year's champion IndianOil will face the Central Board of Direct Taxes. With these high-calibre matchups, the stage is set for an exciting battle to reach the finals. This year's 4th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Departmental National Championship 2024 has not only brought thrilling competition but has also caught the attention of key figures in Indian hockey.

Newly appointed Chief Coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, Harendra Singh, along with Chief Selector M. Somaiyya, observed all the quarter-final matches closely. Both were seen taking detailed notes on the performances of the players, indicating the tournament's growing significance as a scouting ground for future national team prospects, as per the media release by Hockey India.

With its high level of competition and exposure, this championship is proving to be a crucial stepping stone for players aspiring to make it to the national team.

