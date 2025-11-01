"It is a big achievement by Indian Hockey during the last 100 years": Former India hockey player Zafar Iqbal

New Delhi [India], November 1 : For decades, even before India earned Independence, Indian hockey was considered the very definition of sporting excellence on the global stage. With a proud haul of 13 Olympic medals, 8 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze, India established itself as the sport's ultimate powerhouse. One person who has played a crucial role in helping shape India's story has been the inimitable Zafar Iqbal, a Gold Medallist from the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games. It is also the last time India won a Gold medal at the Summer Olympics, according to a release from Hockey India.

Reflecting on a glorious 100 years of Indian hockey, Zafar Iqbal said, "I would say it is a big achievement by Indian Hockey during the last 100 years. If you consider what hockey has done for the country during the last 100 years, we have 8 gold medals in the Olympic Games, and medals at the World Cup too. They have done a great job for the country. They have brought laurels for the country, and no other team in the world has done the same thing in the past 100 years, even if you consider Australia, Germany, Holland, and other great hockey playing nations," as quoted from a release by Hockey India.

A very important cog in the wheel during his playing days, Zafar Iqbal not only won a Gold Medal in the 1980 Olympics in Moscow, he has also won two Silver medals at the Asian Games in 1978 and 1982, and a Bronze medal at the Champions Trophy in 1982.

Looking back at what was a successful era in the sport, he said, "Indian hockey has achieved a lot more after India won independence in 1947. We have won 5 gold medals since 1947."

It was in 1976 that hockey turned to astroturf at the Olympic Games. And India was more used to playing on grass. However, in 1980, India overcame all the challenges of playing on a new surface and clinched the coveted Gold in Moscow. Speaking about the campaign, Zafar Iqbal fondly remembers how they went about business.

"We never had much experience of playing on astro turfs because there weren't any in India at that time. We played Spain in the final in 1980, and it was a very tough match. Spain were one of the top teams at the time, and we had to defend very well in the final phases of the match to clinch the win. It was all down to our skills and abilities that we were able to defeat Spain," he said.

"We were so happy that tears were going down, there was a feeling of enjoyment when we got on the podium. We were enjoying the game and everybody was supporting us, even though there were hardly any spectators from India. But the entire embassy officials were there," he added.

Speaking about the current generation of players in Indian hockey, Zafar Iqbal said, "We have to show to the world that we have a lot of players who can become champions in the future. We won the 2016 Junior Men's Hockey World Cup, and now I hope we play well and finish on the podium in the 2025 Junior Men's Hockey World Cup."

He also added, "Hockey India is a well-organized unit, and they are doing the job professionally and I am sure they can grow hockey in our country."

Hockey India in the following days will bring more such nostalgic stories from the icons of yesteryears with an intent to relive the historic contribution by the legends of the sport that put India on the world sporting map over the past 100 years.

