"It was a dream debut for me at the Asian Champions Trophy": Indian hockey player Gurjot Singh

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 26 : Gurjot Singh, a 19-year-old, recently made his debut for the Indian Men's Hockey Team at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Moqi, China. The young forward was called up from the Junior Team, while Harmanpreet and company were in Paris for the Olympics, after his eye-catching performances during trial in the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Gurjot went on to play all 7 matches of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024, and although he was unlucky to not score a goal, he gave a good account of himself and showed immense dedication and hard work on the pitch.

"The atmosphere in the Senior Team is very good, all the seniors are like bigger brothers who keep the mood light most of the time. It was a dream debut for me at the Asian Champions Trophy, I was excited to play against China, thought I would score a goal on my debut but even though I couldn't, I gave my best in the game and it was a good outing. Harmanpreet Singh, before the game, assured me that there is no need to overthink or be scared; I just need to play how I usually play in camp, play with freedom and not think about making mistakes," Gurjot was quoted as saying in a release from Hockey India.

As a Roundglass Hockey Academy player, Gurjot played in the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 in Bhopal and caught the eye of selectors to make it to the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team. Since then he has played in the 2023 Sultan of Johor Cup, Men's Hockey5s Asia Cup Salalah 2023, FIH Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 and most recently, the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2024. With the 12th Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 and the Men's Junior Asia Cup Muscat 2024 imminent, Gurjot has turned his attention back to the Junior Team.

"The Hero Asian Champions Trophy was a good learning experience, I got to know the demands of the senior team first-hand. It was no doubt a dream debut for me, as we won all matches and the title too but there is still a long way to go and have much to improve. I have to work on my movement in the circle, be quicker in pressing on opponents, and increase my speed on the ball," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor