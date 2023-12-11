Jr men’s hockey WC: Indian team- in good space ahead of quarterfinal with the Netherlands

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 11 The Indian junior men's hockey team will look to book a spot in the semifinals of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 when they take on the Netherlands in the second quarterfinal here on Tuesday.

The Indian junior men's hockey team will enter into the quarterfinals high on confidence after defeating Canada 10-1 in their third and final Pool C game.

Earlier in the tournament, India beat Korea 4-2 before losing their second match to Spain 1-4. Having finished second in Pool C with six points, India will take on the Netherlands, Pool D table toppers.

Indian junior men’s team captain Uttam Singh said, "We have played some good hockey in this World Cup. Coming off a big 10-1 win certainly boosts our confidence going into the knockout stages. We’ll look to put our best foot forward and play to the best of our ability like we always do."

Meanwhile, coach C.R Kumar said, "The players are in a good space and are ready to take on whatever is thrown at them. We’ll continue to take this tournament one match at a time. Yes, the quarterfinal is a big match but it’s nothing the boys aren’t prepared for."

The semifinals and final of the tournament will be played on December 14 and 16 respectively.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor