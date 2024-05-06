Jyoti set to lead as HI announces 22-member Indian Junior Women's Hockey team for Europe tour

New Delhi [India], May 6 : Hockey India on Monday announced the Indian junior women's hockey team that will tour Europe between May 21 and May 29.

The team will play six matches across three nations against Belgium, Germany and Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push and Oranje Rood, two club teams in the Netherlands.

The Indian Junior Women's Hockey team will be playing matches in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands to work on their game and push beyond their limits in a bid to go on to dominate the game on the world stage.

They will play their first match on 21st May against Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in Breda before playing Belgium at the same venue on May 22. The Indian Junior Women's Hockey team will then play Belgium a second time but with the latter playing host on this occasion on May 24.

This will be followed by consecutive games against Germany on May 26 in Breda and May 27 in Germany respectively. They will then return to Breda to play their final game of the tour on May 29 against Oranje Rood.

The team will be led by defender Jyoti Singh while midfielder Sakshi Rana has been named as her deputy. Aditi Maheshwari and Nidhi form the goalkeeping department while Jyoti Singh, Lalthantluangi, Anjali Barwa, Puja Sahoo, Mamita Oram and Nirru Kullu form the defence.

Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Rajani Kerketta, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Sakshi Rana, Anisha Sahu and Supriya Kujur make up the midfield. The forwards named in the squad are Binima Dhan, Hina Bano, Lalrinpuii, Ishika, Sanjana Horo, Sonam and Kanika Siwach.

"There's great camaraderie in the squad. All of us have gotten to know each other pretty well during the camp. Everyone here is very skilful and talented. It will be fun and a good learning experience playing abroad against other top-quality teams," said captain Jyoti Singh as quoted from Hockey India.

Vice-Captain Sakshi Rana shared her captain's sentiments and said, "Playing against good teams from other countries helps in developing an understanding of different approaches to the game. An exposure tour like this provides all of us with a tremendous opportunity to take our game to the next level."

Indian junior women's hockey team:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Maheshwari, Nidhi

Defenders: Jyoti Singh (C), Lalthantluangi, Anjali Barwa, Puja Sahoo, Mamita Oram, NirruKullu

Midfielders: Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Rajani Kerketta, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Sakshi Rana (VC), Anisha Sahu, Supriya Kujur

Forwards: Binima Dhan, Hina Bano, Lalrinpuii, Ishika, Sanjana Horo, Sonam, Kanika Siwach.

