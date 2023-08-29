Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League: SAI Shakti, Roundglass Punjab register wins

New Delhi [India], August 29 : SAI Shakti, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Har Hockey Academy, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat, SAI Bal and HIM Hockey Academy won their respective Pool games on day 4 of the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League (Phase-2) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The first match of the day from Pool A saw SAI Shakti beat Citizen Hockey XI by 16-2. Kanika Siwach (2’, 5’, 8’, 22’, 38’, 41’) led the show for SAI Shakti with a six-goal haul. Lalrinpuii (7’, 16’), Nandini (10’, 29’), Monika Tirkey (37’, 42’), Sukhveer Kaur (39’), Kiranpreet Kaur (44’), Manisha (51’), and Selestina Horo (58’) also pitched in with goals of their own. The two goals for Citizen Hockey XI were scored by Geeta (35’, 52’).

The second match saw Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy beat Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy by 2-1 in Pool A. Sonam (11’) scored the first goal of the game for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy but Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy fought back valiantly and goals from Namneet Kaur (23’) and Pawanpreet Kaur (38’) ensured they walked away with the win.

Har Hockey Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy by 14-0 in the third match of the day in Pool A. The goalscorers for Har Hockey Academy were Captain Shashi Khasa (24’, 30’, 49’, 51’), Ishika (7’, 21’, 36’, 38’), Seema (20’), Bhteri (33’), Pinki (35’, 53’), Kaffi (39’), and Sukhpreet Kaur (58’).

In the fourth match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat comfortably defeated Republican Sports Club 9-1 in Pool B. Goals for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy, Sonepat were scored by their Captain Kajal (30', 54', 60'), Khushi (13', 37', 38', 41'), Ekta (26'), and Mahi (56'). Republican Sports Club's only goal was scored by Tanu Shorensangbam (55').

The fifth match saw SAI Bal beat Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta by 10-0 in Pool B. Gedala Gayathri (1’), Sanajana Horo (8’), Suneeta Kumari (10, 43’, 44), Sakshi Shukla (12’, 19’, 48’), Himanshi Gawande (41’), and Dechamma PG (50’) scored to ensure victory for SAI Bal.

In the last match of the day, HIM Academy defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy 4-3. HIM Academy's goals were scored by Anshika (13'), Payal Yadav (40'), Anjni (43'), and Bhoomi Tiwari (56'). Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy's goals were scored by their Captain Roshniben Gavit (22', 43'), and Sushila Pawar (57').

